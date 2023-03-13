Ooh la la! Barbie star Margot Robbie had jaws on the floor after she took the stage with legendary actor Morgan Freeman to present an award at the 2023 Oscars on Sunday, March 12.

The Wolf of Wall Street alum – who appeared to skip the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood ahead of the biggest night in Hollywood – wowed in a black sequin, off-the-shoulder Armani Privé gown, her dark blonde locks parted down the middle and cascading down her back. Margot, 32, kept her glam soft and natural, and opted for minimal jewelry to finish off her stunning look.

“To enhance Margot’s sun-kissed skin, I used ALLEVEN Colour Shield body spray in Ivory,” says makeup artist Pati Dubroff. “To achieve a flawless application, we made sure her skin was clean and dry and after that we lightly sprayed a few even coats to get that perfect skin-like finish on all areas of skin that would be showing. We allowed it to fully dry before she changed into her dress, knowing it will be transfer-resistant all night.”

Though Margot was not nominated for an Academy Award at this year’s show, Babylon – in which she stars opposite Brad Pitt, Tobey McGuire, Diego Calva, Phoebe Tonkin and Olivia Wilde – was up for a handful of Oscars, including Costume Design, Production Design and Original Score.

“When I got the script for Babylon, I felt I had to do it. I’ve never felt that way about a script,” Margot told W Magazine in January. “I was frantic — at one point, I suggested showing up at the director’s house. When we eventually met, I said, ‘I have to play this character — she’s mine.’”

The blonde beauty has been nominated for a total of two Oscars throughout her career. In 2018, she scored her first Best Actress nom for her role as Tonya Harding in the biopic, I Tonya, and in 2020, Margot secured her second nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Bombshell.

“I am so blown away and extremely grateful to the Academy,” Margot wrote in an Instagram Story after her second nomination. “Beyond humbled to find myself in such excellent company.”

Keep scrolling to see more photos of Margot’s incredible Oscars look!