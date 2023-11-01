The end of Halloween officially marks the beginning of the holiday season – at least according to Mariah Carey! The singer officially got fans in the Christmas spirit with a video posted to her Instagram on Wednesday, November 1. In the clip, she’s trapped inside a block of ice as the seconds tick down on October 31. When the clock strikes midnight, the ice shatters as Mariah belts out, “It’s time!” in her signature high-pitched voice.

The video then shows Mariah, 54, dancing around in a holiday-inspired outfit as her hit song “All I Want for Christmas Is You” plays in the background. Her red jumpsuit has white fur trim and a black belt and she completed the look with black gloves and boots. The pop star’s twins, Moroccan and Monroe, who she shares with ex Nick Cannon, are front and center in the dancing portion of the video, as well.

Mariah has become the queen of Christmas thanks to “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” The song was released in 1994 but received a resurgence in popularity in recent years amid use of music streaming services. It has reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart every holiday season from 2019 until 2022.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

This year, Mariah will be bringing her Christmas cheer on the road for the Merry Christmas One and All tour. The string of shows will kick off on November 15 in Highland, California and wrap up on December 17 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Although Christmas is clearly Mariah’s favorite holiday, she did have some fun dressing up for Halloween, too. For one of her Halloween looks, she channeled Jessica Rabbit in a sparkly red gown with red hair and lips to match. She also dressed as Regina George from Mean Girls by wearing a skirt and white tank top with two holes cut in the chest area. To complete the look, she rocked a blonde wig and perfectly reenacted a scene from the movie where Regina shrugs off the fact that her outfit had been messed with.

In both of her Halloween Instagram posts, Mariah included the hashtag “not yet,” referring to how she wouldn’t be ready to kick off the holidays until Halloween was over. With Christmas still almost two months away, she and her fans still have plenty of time to get festive and savor the season!