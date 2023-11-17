Mariah Carey ‘Loves’ Victoria’s Secret Campaign After Weight Loss

At 54, Mariah Carey has never been in better shape. The “All I Want for Christmas” singer showed off her sleek physique while modeling Victoria’s Secret’s new holiday collection. “Mariah is super excited about the campaign,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “She loves seeing herself looking sexy on all the posters.”

After reportedly undergoing gastric sleeve surgery in 2017, Mimi’s managed to keep the weight off — and then some. “Mariah hates exercising, so some people think that she’s been getting weight loss injections, but others claim she’s actually changed her eating habits, cutting out fried foods and sugary drinks,” dishes the source. “Whatever Mariah’s doing, she looks better today than ever before.”

Courtesy Victoria’s Secret/Mega

“It’s not about a number on a scale,” Mariah’s said. “It’s about feeling good and being comfortable in your own skin.”