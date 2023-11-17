mattel announces mariah carey holiday barbie doll photos

If all you want for Christmas is a Mariah Carey Barbie doll, you’re in luck.

Mattel announced the release of a new Barbie doll with the likeness of the Christmas hitmaker just in time for the holiday season.

As Mariah prepares for the most wonderful time of the year, fans can now take home a festive doll to make their holiday season extra merry and bright.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime dream to have my own Barbie! If I could go back and tell my little girl self that one day, I would have a Barbie made in my likeness, I think she would flip out,” Mariah said. “I hope all collectors and fans everywhere enjoy the holiday season and hopefully the Mariah Barbie will be a wonderful addition to it!”

Scroll for photos of the doll, which is available to buy online beginning on November 17.