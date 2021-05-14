Vitaminwater is changing the hydration game again by introducing two new additions to its rainbow of flavors – Look and Gutsy.

Delivering hydration with added nutrition, Look is filled with Vitamin A and Lutein to support eye health.

Gutsy has prebiotic fiber that aids in digestion to help support gut health.

Look, Gusty and the entire rainbow of vitaminwater flavors can be found in stores nationwide. Learn more at vitaminwater.com.