This ​Is Him! Actor Milo Ventimiglia’s Complete Dating and Marriage History Is Very Impressive

Fans of Team Jess members’ hearts are breaking as Milo Ventimiglia is now a married man. The Gilmore Girls alumHe tied the knot with Jarah Mariano — yes, a woman with the same name as his character from the show — in a private ceremony earlier in 2023, Us Weekly confirmed.

Milo waited until later in life to find his Mrs. Right, as he turned 46 on July 8, 2023. On his road to marrying Jarah, he racked up a very impressive list of romances with A-list actress, several of whom were his costars.

