Who Is Milo Ventimiglia's Wife? Meet Model Jarah Mariano

Gilmore Girls and This Is Us fans were shocked to find out that Milo Ventimiglia reportedly got married in a private wedding ceremony in early 2023 to Jarah Mariano. Unsurprisingly, people were eager to learn more about the actor’s secret wife and what she does for a living.

What Is Jarah Mariano’s Job?

Much like her TV star husband, Jarah has strikingly good looks. Not only is she a model that has been featured in elite publications like Sports Illustrated, but she also founded her own business.

In November 2021, Jarah launched her fragrance line, HINA + Kū Hawaii.

“It has been a long, but extremely fulfilling journey to get this off the ground. I hope that you love it as much as I do. Mahalo to everyone who has supported me and my vision along the way, you know who you are, I couldn’t have done it without you,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “When you support HINA + Kū you support a female Native Hawaiian owned business, as well as our charity @makalapuafund where we donate a portion of proceeds to give back to the beautiful people, culture and land that is magical Hawai’i.”

When Did Milo Ventimiglia and Jarah Mariano Start Dating?

The details of Milo and Jarah’s romance are unknown. Much like their wedding, neither of the pair publicly addressed their relationship status. However, Us Weekly reported on October 20 that The Company You Keep star and Hawaii native got married earlier that year.

After being spotted together in 2022, Milo and Jarah fueled marriage rumors after celebrity gossip account @Deuxmoi shared a blind item about them. The submission was sent after the model reshared a photo via Instagram Stories during a tennis date with her girlfriends and was sporting a massive diamond ring on that finger.

Jarah Mariano/ Instagram

“Milo Ventimiglia’s girl was tagged in an Insta story with a big ole diamond ring and band. Married?” the July 2023 message read.

Neither Milo nor Jarah publicly addressed the marriage rumors at the time.

What Has Milo Ventimiglia Said About Marriage?

Not only did Milo play the perfect family man in This Is Us, but the role of Jack Pearson prepared him for the day he decided to become a husband and father.

“It doesn’t make me want to have a family any more than I think I’m built to want a strong family unit,” he told Us Weekly in 2017. “It will happen when it happens. I’m not out seeking it. It’s just kind of, I’m present in the space in my life that when it presents itself and it’s right, I’m sure it will work out.”