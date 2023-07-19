Don’t mix business with pleasure. E!’s new original movie Ms. Match is all about love and the hardships of dating. The summer film is relatable to singles who haven’t mastered the game of love while desperately hoping to find “The One.” Keep reading to learn more about the plot of Ms. Match and meet the cast!

Who is the Cast of ‘Ms. Match’?

Directed by Lucie Guest and written by Janae Bakken, the Ms. Match cast stars Anja Savcic as Athena, Andre Anthony as Jake, Shannon Chan-Kent as Shea and Bethany Brown as Valerie.

Anja is known for her roles in crime series Big Sky, Loudermilk and I Love You, Beth Cooper while Shannon starred in Good Trouble and voice acted in Sonic Prime and Polly Pocket.

What is Ms. Match About?

The romantic comedy follows Athena and her adult love life and how she transforms into a new person through her lengthy dating journey.

After going through a rocky breakup with her college boyfriend, Athena moves to Los Angeles to pursue her writing career. As she finds herself in the same position five years later, she decided to make a change.

“She’s single and working for a dating company that teaches people how to date better, going on new dates every night of the week under the alias of Amy,” the film’s bio reads. “She’s become so comfortable being Amy that she no longer knows how to date.”

The catch of working for the dating company, though, is she is not permitted to engage in “physical contact,” “emotional attachment to the client” and “mind-altering substances.”

What Has the Cast Said About ‘Ms. Match’?

The cast shared their excitement about the film on social media ahead of ​its June 16 premiere on E!

“Met some of my favorite people, celebrated a bday, laughed so hard I cried shooting this summer rom com. Tune in July 16th on @eentertainment to watch #MsMatch [sic],” Shannon captioned the June 29 Instagram post of the official trailer.

E! Teased the film with a Swiftie-inspired Instagram caption on July 14.

“Thank you @taylorswift and the new rom-com #MsMatch for striking fear into the hearts of horrible exes everywhere. 💜 E’s #MoviesWeLoveAboutLove is back this Sunday!” the caption read.

Fans also shared their thoughts on the film online, especially in the comments section of the trailer on YouTube.

One fan wrote, “For what it is, excellent film! Very nice story for folks.”