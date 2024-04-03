Nicole Richie's Rarely Seen Kids Make Red Carpet Debut

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden‘s teenage children made their red carpet debut on Tuesday, April 2, in what may be the first time many fans have seen what the kids look like today.

Daughter Harlow, 16, and son Sparrow, 14, attended the Los Angeles premiere of Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead, along with Nicole’s adoptive parents, Lionel Richie and his ex-wife Brenda Harvey-Richie.

Harlow looked like her mom’s mini-me, with big brown eyes and a petite frame. She wore a black corset top and matching flared leg pants while her chest-length blonde locks had a slight curl and the ends.

Sparrow showed off his curly head of dark hair and stuck with the family color scheme, wearing a black polo shirt along with dark denim blue jeans.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Nicole, 42, rocked a black mini dress with an embellished gold neckline, while ​the Good Charlotte rocker Joel, 45, matched in a black jacket, T-shirt and pants.

Fans raved over the photos, with one writing on X, “I can’t get over how big Nicole Richie’s kids are, Harlow and Sparrow,” while another added, “I don’t think I have ever seen her son before … Good looking kids.”

Nicole and Joel have been incredibly private when it comes to raising their children out of the public eye. They are rarely seen on the couple’s social media pages and only now just made their first public appearance.

Harlow was last seen in a Mother’s Day post in May 2023, showing Nicole, her sister, Sofia Richie, and Brenda in a group photo.

Prior to that, Nicole shared a never-before-seen throwback picture kissing Harlow as a baby to celebrate her becoming a teenager in January 2021.

“Here you are at three months old. Today you are 13,” The Simple Life alum began in the caption. “You light up my life with your presence and have no problem lighting up my bedroom with your bright phone screen. Nothing is better than watching you become the young woman you are. I am so lucky I get to be your mom. Happy Birthday to my favorite girl in the world.”

Joel shared a rare glimpse of their kids in a May 11, 2020, Mother’s Day tribute post, as the family sat on the steps of the United States Capitol building in a black and white photo.

Courtesy of Joel Madden/Instagram

“Happy Mother’s Day to one of the best to ever do it, Nicole, we love you and I thank you. You take care of us all, and you make our house a home. And To all the moms out there holding it down for your families in these difficult times, we all say thank you and we hope you are getting all the flowers today, you deserve them,” he wrote in the caption.

The Kids in America actress revealed how she wanted her kids to have a different childhood than her own during a September 2012 interview with DuJour magazine.

“One of the biggest differences in the way I’m raising my kids versus the way I was raised is that I was on tour a lot. I don’t really do that with my kids,” she said. “It’s important to me that they have stability. I like them to be home. … I was taken out of school and had tutors. By the time my father went onstage, I was asleep.”

Nicole added, “There’s no right or wrong way to raise a family. Look, I don’t know anyone who can say they don’t just try and do the best that they can do.”