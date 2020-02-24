When it comes to pregnancy style, Nikki Bella is slayin’! The 36-year-old took to her Instagram Story to share a video in which she’s flaunting her growing baby bump in a tight-fitted black dress. Needless to say, she looks amazing.

“Getting ready because it’s going to be mama’s night out,” Nikki said in the clip. “I can’t believe I fit into this dress. This was a struggle right now but I did it, even though my boobs are so big it’s causing me gaps. I feel like I’m gonna tear this dress, but it looks good, right? My bump has gotten so much bigger since literally Thursday. I’m going with it. I’m going to do it.”

It’s true. Nikki’s bump appears a lot bigger since she last shared photos on Thursday, February 20. At the time, the Total Bellas star revealed she was “16 weeks” into her pregnancy, which means she due in the summer.

Courtesy of Nikki Bella/ Instagram

Nikki, who’s expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, couldn’t be more excited she’s sharing the journey with her twin sister, Brie Bella, who’s expecting her second child with husband Daniel Bryan. The best part besides having each other is Nikki can depend on Brie, who already has experience being a parent to her 2-year-old daughter Birdie.

“Nikki and Brie are close, but the fact that they’re both pregnant at the same time has bonded them like never before,” a source exclusively divulged to Life & Style. “Brie’s done it before so Nikki is getting the benefit of having her best friend and sister to lean on for support and pregnancy advice.”

In addition to the sisters bonding, so are the baby daddies! “They are preparing to be one big, happy family,” another insider exclusively told Life & Style. “They pamper their wives. Daniel has even given Artem some pointers. It’s just about being grounded and patient.”

We can’t wait for both couples to welcome their babies!