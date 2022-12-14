Bottoms up! There’s nothing like a great holiday cocktail — and New York City’s Bell Book & Candle, a cute and cozy West Village restaurant and bar, has the perfect menu for the occasion.

Located in the West Village, Bell Book & Candle is the place to be during the holiday season. This hotspot has a unique and fun variety of cocktails to choose from.

The Canela Margarita is made with cinnamon-infused tequila, lemon and grapefruit, while the Coal for Christmas has mint, charcoal-infused Tito’s vodka, lemon and coconut. There’s even a new Gingerbread Espresso Martini that will definitely get you in the holly, jolly mood.

Not only do the specialized drinks reflect the holidays, but the food does as well. Executive Chef John Mooney creates a heavenly seasonal menu, including a bunch of small bites like Crisp Jalapeño Deviled Eggs, appetizers like House Made Burrata with pesto, tomato and mixed greens and entrees like the BB&C Burger “Patty Melt” included with grilled onions, vintage cheddar, and rooftop pickles.

Bell Book & Candle prides itself on the freshness of their food, with seasonal menu cycles that are influenced from the roof-top garden located at the restaurant. They produce several items used to cook the food, such as sage, basil, tomatoes, eggplant, fennel pepper and rosemary.

The year-round menu focuses on local, organic and sustainable ingredients. Many dishes are seed-to-table, ensuring a fresh yet delicious meal.