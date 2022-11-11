The frames from the Elsa and Brady Christopher Cloos Collection are such a stealth and sexy silhouette that it would be a shame to keep them cased up for sunny days. You don’t have to — these frames now come in blue light and prescription. Style versatility is key when you are out there in the world.

Block Out Those Harmful Blue Light Rays

Shown here on Swedish supermodel and style icon Elsa Hosk with blue light lens. These effortlessly cool frames made with 100% eco-friendly and biodegradable Mazzucchelli acetate, can also be snatched up with prescription and sunglass lens. Or you can supplement your blue light frames with one of four stylish polarized clip-on sunglasses.

Photo Courtesy of Zoey Grossman

Cloos x Elsa — Laguna in Bourbon

Take Them Out for A Stroll

These bold, modern and uniquely cool frames — made with the highest quality sustainable materials — can be yours in prescription and blue light lens, too. You can’t have too much of a good thing.

Cloos x Brady — Hermosa in Espresso

Amp Up Your Vision

A bridge between vintage-inspired ideas and a sustainable future, the Cloos x Brady frame — here with prescription lens — are a nod to Tom’s perfectionism and attention to details. They also come in the sunglass and blue light model. These durable, spring hinge glasses provide a comfortable, ready-to-wear fit.