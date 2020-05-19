We see you, Pauly D! The 39-year-old Jersey Shore star debuted his quarantine beard on Twitter, and let’s just say, fans couldn’t contain their thirst. “Just in the house if ya need me,” Pauly captioned a May 17 video of himself sporting some serious facial hair, a white tank top and a Yankees fitted hat.

“The difference a beard makes … it’s like magic,” one user gushed. “What the hell? You better not shave again ever again in your life,” added another. “Pauly D is aging like fine wine and that beard is IT,” a third person wrote, while a fourth echoed, “You’re telling me you could have had this beard the whole time?! You better keep it.”

Courtesy of Pauly D/Instagram (2)

Pauly’s beard created so much buzz that the Rhode Island native started trending. “I love trending this time of year,” he tweeted hours later, referencing one of his many catchphrases from Jersey Shore. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pauly’s career as a world-famous DJ has been put on pause. However, that hasn’t stopped him from partying! Pauly has hosted a number of Instagram Live at-home sets since social distancing measures began in March.

Additionally, new episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation are still airing every Thursday on MTV. One of the biggest plot points this season is Pauly and Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s possible hookup. The pair had a brief romance during earlier episodes of the show — ahem, remember when Pauly showed JWoww his Prince Albert piercing in season 1?

In “real life,” Jenni, 34, and her boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello, have reunited after briefly calling it quits in October 2019 over speculation he was flirting with Angelina Pivarnick. Unsurprisingly, Zack isn’t too thrilled that people are still shipping JWoww and Pauly. “Keep playing with yourself, buddy,” the 25-year-old clapped back at a fan who suggested his ladylove should date her costar.

As much as we love the idea of Jenni and Pauly getting together romantically, they clearly have a special bond either way. “She’s a great girl, she’s awesome,” he told Us Weekly following Jenni’s divorce from Roger Matthews.

A good guy with a great beard? We doubt Pauly D will stay single for much longer.

