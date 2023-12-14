Hilary Duff Takes Two Daughters on ‘Epic’ Trip to Disneyland After Pregnancy Announcement [Photos]

Hilary Duff took her two daughters on a day of family fun at Disneyland following the announcement she is expecting baby No. 4, her third child with husband Matthew ​Koma.

“It’s always an epic day of happiness, joy, wonder, surprise and calories,” Hilary wrote via Instagram ​on Wednesday, December 13, tagging the park’s account in the caption of her photo.

Keep scrolling to see the adorable photos of Hilary, Matthew, and their daughters, Banks and Mae, as they take on rides and pose with Disney characters.