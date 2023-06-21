The trailer for A24’s upcoming Priscilla biopic film dropped in June 2023, and the teaser unpacks a different version from what fans were initially expecting. Written and directed by Sofia Coppola, the new Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley-inspired movie recreates the former couple’s love story for the big screen.

Who Is in the ‘Priscilla’ Biopic Cast?

Though Austin Butler fans absolutely adored the Golden Globe Award winner’s performance in 2022’s Elvis biopic, the Priscilla movie will not be featuring him in the role. Instead, Jacob Elordi is stepping into the late “Heartbreak Hotel” artist’s shoes, whereas actress Cailee Spaeny is playing Priscilla.

Portraying Elvis and Priscilla’s late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, are two actresses: Raine Monroe Boland and Emily Mitchell. Lisa Marie died in January 2023 after suffering from cardiac arrest.

What Is the New Priscilla and Elvis Presley Movie Based on?

The film is based on Priscilla’s memoir Elvis and Me, which she released in 1985.

While speaking with Vogue in October 2022, Sofia explained the transformation that her cast had to undergo in order to portray an accurate time in Priscilla’s life.

“The character goes from the age of 15 to 27 over the course of the film, so she had to be able to act and age across a big span of time,” the director explained about her leading actress. “It was really important for me to have the same actress playing Priscilla at those different stages of her life, and I think Cailee can pull it off. She’s such a strong actress, and she also looks very young.”

Since the movie is based on Priscilla’s book and personal life, Sofia confirmed to the outlet that Priscilla served as an executive producer.

“I’ve met with her a few times, and she’s been incredibly open,” the screenwriter noted. “She’s also been really supportive of Cailee as we head into filming. It’s really unique to talk to her about the film since I’ve never made something about a real person who was still living. … It’s amazing how much detail she can recall from that time in her life.”

When Is the ‘Priscilla’ Film’s Release Date?

As of now, the scheduled release date for Priscilla is October 2023.

What Does the ‘Priscilla’ Trailer Reveal?

Though it’s only a brief teaser clip, fans were able to get a glimpse at the bits and pieces of key scenes from the film, including Elvis and Priscilla’s wedding.

Next, the video features the former couple adjusting to life as parents to Lisa Marie.