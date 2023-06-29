Love wins! Taylor Armstrong revealed she is bisexual and was once in a long-term relationship with a woman during the Wednesday, June 28, episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

The cast went to Montana for a girl’s trip and after everyone got settled, they played a fun fact game to get to know each other more. During the activity, RHOC star Jennifer Pedantri asked Taylor, 52, “if she was bisexual.”

“Now are you nervous about me being in the bunkhouse with you?” the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star joked, before talking more about her past relationship in a confessional. “Most people are surprised to find out that I’m bisexual probably just because of stereotypes. I mean it’s not something I broadcast, but I’m open to all people who have great souls that you can love.”

The TV personality revealed she was in a five-year relationship with a woman before she married ex-husband, Russell Armstrong.

Fans met Taylor during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premiere in 2010, where she reigned as a full-time for three seasons. During that time, she was married to Russell, whom she wed in 2004. The pair welcomed daughter Kennedy Armstrong two years later and often shared their family life in front of the cameras.

Toward the end of her time on the show in July 2011, Taylor filed for divorce from Russell, citing physical and verbal abuse. That August, Russell died by suicide in his home.

Almost eight years after his tragic death, Taylor opened up about her past relationship with Russell and the moment she found out he passed away.

“I went to go meet him one day, and his office was dark, and he wasn’t there, and he was a workaholic, so it was completely unusual for that to be the case. And I just had this sinking feeling that something terrible had happened,” she said during a March 2019 episode of the “Divorce Sucks with Laura Wasser” podcast. “And it had never crossed my mind in the past. He was very narcissistic and not someone you would ever think would take their life. But ultimately, I had found him hanging in the house that he had moved into.”

The Bravo star got remarried to husband John Bluher in 2014 and are still together and living in Orange County as of publication. Although Taylor felt “betrayed” in her past marriage, her “trust” in John made her feel open to love again.

“That’s why I believe I’m married now because I would’ve never trusted anyone again,” the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girl’s Trip alum told Us Weekly in 2022. “After all the lies that were built in my previous relationship, having someone that just stood by me — even though we couldn’t stand each other for a while — it was the reason that I trust him so much, and we became best friends.”