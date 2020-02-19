Set in her ways. Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Kim DePaola, a.k.a. Kim D, spoke with Life & Style exclusively about Danielle Staub‘s bombshell fight with costar Margaret Josephs — and believe it or not, the boutique owner isn’t convinced the firecracker will ever tire of starting brawls.

“No. She can’t change. Danielle has about 25 personalities. Her head spins around like the exorcist and she becomes whatever Danielle she needs to be at the time,” the 57-year-old says while hosting a Posche By Kim D Valentine Fashion Show at Brick House in Wyckoff, NJ. Her new show, The New Me With Kim D, was on the scene filming for an episode that will air on njonair.com.

Bravo

Interestingly enough, though, the blonde beauty felt that both Danielle, 57, and Marge, 52, were both at fault during the epic, physical feud. In fact, she even compared it to her own fight with Teresa Giudice at the Posche fashion show back in season 8.

“I think [it was] 100 percent wrong,” she says of Margaret’s decision to douse Danielle in water. “Let me go back to my fashion show when me and Teresa had our fight. When Teresa and I were fighting, I saw her keep going for her glass. No one’s going to throw a drink at me while I’m all made up before my fashion show. That’s the only reason why I left [the room]. I’m not afraid of her.”

At the end of the day, Kim feels that Marge got what she deserved. “For Margaret to throw water at Danielle is disrespectful. Should Danielle have almost broke her neck? No. But I understand how she got into that frame of mind,” she explains. “Listen, like I said to Joe Gorga, ‘You want to play with the big boys? You’re gonna get what’s coming to you.’ She played with the big boys. Danielle is no joke. And she got what was coming to her for throwing the water. That’s my opinion.”

We all know, if there’s anyone who would be able to speak on a RHONJ fight from experience, it’s Kim D — so it sounds like she might be onto something.