Get Your Zen on at the Sanctuary Hotel in New York City: Photos Inside the Swanky Space

Zen space! The Sanctuary Hotel in New York City is an award-winning luxury boutique hotel filled with indulgent amenities, stylish rooms and delicious restaurants — right in the heart of the Big Apple.

It’s hard to miss the Sanctuary when walking through the city’s Times Square and Theater District thanks to the back-lit red and yellow steps covered in red carpet. Upon arrival, hotel goers are greeted with a tasty beverage station in the lobby, which features inviting seats by the fire to lounge.

The 113 guest rooms boast lush European linens and your stay offers complimentary high speed WiFi, breakfast daily and access to Equinox Luxury Health Club in Rockefeller Center. In addition, the specialized S.T.A.R. Concierge Service and talented staff have tons of knowledge about NYC to help create your perfect trip.

When it comes to dining, the Sanctuary has three fabulous options. You’ll instantly forget you’re in Midtown Manhattan when you enjoy a meal and cocktail at Haven Rooftop, located atop the Sanctuary. The fun atmosphere offers a DJ, flat screen TVs and signature cocktails. Whether you’re in the mood for tuna tartare or Buffalo wings — there’s something for everyone.

The Sanctuary Hotel’s owners Hank Freid and son Brandon Freid are also the duo behind Sushi Lab, which offers a creative spin on traditional sushi. While guests can enjoy sashimi, maki and more by Executive Chef Frankie Chen, the $60 omakase features the chef’s choice of 10 signature pieces plus A5 Wagyu.

The newest eatery is the The Chemistry Room by Sushi Lab, and the unique menu pulls inspiration from Japan, France and Italy. The intimate indoor dining experience uses fresh and seasonal ingredients to create a 13-course tasting menu for $125 per person.

Whether you’re a New Yorker looking for a staycation or planning your first trip to the City That Never Sleeps — come get pampered at the Sanctuary Hotel. Keep scrolling to see photos!