Fans have been begging longtime friends Camila Cabello and Selena Gomez to team up in the studio. Now a source exclusively tells Life & Style the pair — who met at a 2015 party thrown by Taylor Swift — have decided to make it happen!

“Ever since they met, they’ve toyed with the idea of recording together,” says the insider. “They wanted to make sure they found a song that featured them equally, and it had to be one they both fell in love with.”

Expect a track filled with heartbreak and coming out the other side. “The two have been working on writing songs that address the highs and lows of love,” explains the source.

“They’ve each had painful breakups and suffered body-image problems and mental health issues caused by the pressures of success.” Camila, 26, recently split from Shawn Mendes for a second time, while 31-year-old Selena has been open about the pain caused by her on-off relationship with Justin Bieber. “Selena and Camila totally get each other,” says the insider. “They can’t wait to share their song with fans!”