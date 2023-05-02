Growing family! Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, revealed that they are expecting baby No. 2 at the Met Gala.

“Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala,” Serena, 41, captioned photos of her and Alexis, 40, ahead of the event via Instagram on Monday, May 1.

The expectant mother looked gorgeous in a curve-hugging black dress that featured white fabric at the bottom. Meanwhile, Serena accessorized with several pearl necklaces and a pearl-beaded headband.

As for Alexis, the entrepreneur looked handsome in a classic black tuxedo for fashion’s biggest night of the year.

After announcing the news via Instagram, the couple took to the red carpet to pose together. Alexis also let the retired tennis player have her moment as she smiled for the cameras while posing by herself.

Serena and Alexis became engaged in December 2016, while they tied the knot on November 16, 2017, during a ceremony in New Orleans.

The athlete gave birth to their first child, daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., in September 2017. Despite sharing a name with her father, the couple’s first-born simply goes by the name Olympia.

Over the years, Serena has been open about the highs and lows she’s experienced as a mother.

“I felt like I was not a good mom,” she wrote via Instagram when Olympia was just 11 months old. “It’s totally normal to feel like I’m not doing enough for my baby. We have all been there. I work a lot, I train, and I’m trying to be the best athlete I can be. However, that means although I have been with her every day of my life, I’m not around as much as I would like to be.”

David Fisher/Shutterstock

She later admitted that motherhood was “tough” while speaking to Time in August 2018. “Some days, I cry. I’m really sad. I’ve had meltdowns,” Serena – who revealed she suffered from postpartum depression – told the outlet. “Sometimes she just wants Mommy, she doesn’t want anyone else. I still have to learn a balance of being there for her and being there for me.”

The Michigan native isn’t the only Met Gala attendee to reveal she’s pregnant during the 2023 event. Earlier in the night, Karlie Kloss announced she and her husband, Josh Kushner, are expecting baby No. 2 as she debuted her baby bump on the red carpet.