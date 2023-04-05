Man, she feels like a woman! Shania Twain clapped back at internet trolls who called her out for her fashion choices at the 2023 CMT Awards on Sunday, April 2.

“For me fashion is a powerful tool that helps to convey my personality and express my creativity and, other than getting to hang out with my friends for the night, it’s one of my favorite things about attending award shows,” the “Any Man of Mine” songstress, 57, shared via Instagram on Tuesday, April 4. “Life is too short to wear boring clothes,” she added as she went on to thank her team of stylists and makeup artists.

The Canadian beauty showed off major skin as she walked the red carpet at the country music event wearing Prabal Gurung’s Scarlet Butterfly Printed Mesh Bodysuit and the matching floor-length skirt which featured a thigh-high slit. Shania later changed into a purple three-piece Chanel look featuring short shorts and an exposed bra as she accepted her Equal Play award that night.

The Grammy Award winner’s outfit choices were immediately hit with major backlash as some fans compared her to Madonna.

“Love Shania, but please stop trying to keep up with the youngsters and dress age appropriately. Such a beautiful woman, hope she doesn’t go the Madonna route,” one person commented. “Going through her Madonna phase…” another added. “I miss the old Shania that wasn’t a Madonna remake,” yet another chimed in.

As Shania – who was at the Austin, Texas, event to accept the award for her efforts to advocate for underrepresented voices in country music – defended her fashion choices, she opened up to InStyle about her decision to wear the Prabal Gurung look.

“[The] look just jumped out from the rack at the fitting. It fits like it was custom-made for my body,” she told the outlet following the awards. “I tried one other dress and nothing else. I knew in an instant.”

The “You’re Still the One” artist went on to say that when choosing an outfit, she considers the way the “fabrics move and reflect or absorb light.”

“I’m in rehearsals for my upcoming tour this year, and I design a lot of the wardrobe for my shows,” she added. “Fashion is a playground and I have a lot of fun with it.”