Shannen Doherty is ready to say goodbye to 2023. In January, the actress, 52, learned that her stage 4 metastatic breast cancer had spread to her brain. Before going into surgery to have one of the tumors removed, she discovered her husband, photographer Kurt Iswarienko, had been having an affair for two years.

“My marriage was essentially over,” Shannen recalled on her new podcast, ​“Let’s Be Clear,” and though Kurt wanted to be by her side at the hospital, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum — who has denied reports they were separated at the time — no longer wanted him there. She went on to file for divorce in April. “I felt so betrayed,” Shannen added. “At the end of the day, I just felt so incredibly unloved by someone that I was with for 14 years, by someone that I loved with all my heart.” Dealing with their split while battling cancer has been challenging, to say the least, but Shannen is determined to keep fighting. “I’m not done living,” she declared. “I’m not done with creating. I’m not done with hopefully changing things for the better. I’m just not — I’m not done.”

Shannen even hopes to find love again. “I don’t think I’m going to be single forever,” she said. “I have to love myself and reckon with the past, really, before I can move forward, and now I’m pretty sure I’ll meet somebody — hopefully soon.”