Singer Ciara first hit the scene with her mega-hit “1,2 step” and since then, she has cemented herself as one of the hottest entertainers in the game.

Apart from her music, she’s also made headlines from her famous exes, which include rappers Bow Wow and Future. But despite the major notoriety behind her past relationships, it’s clear the “Promise” singer found her happily-ever-after with her husband, Russell Wilson.

“My heart is complete and full of gratitude for the love we share. I have everything I want and need in you,” Ciara captioned a July 2023 Instagram post, commemorating their seventh anniversary. “Thank you for loving me the way you do. I love you so much. Totemo Aishiteru.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see who Ciara has dated.