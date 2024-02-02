The secret is out! On January 25, Sofia Richie announced that she’s expecting her first child, a daughter, with husband Elliot Grainge, 30. “She’s growing pretty fast,” the influencer, 25, told Vogue. “Elliot is really excited for a girl.” Pregnancy rumors began swirling after Sofia stepped out in West Hollywood on January 10 sporting an oversize Alexander Wang coat and holding a large Bottega Veneta bag in front of her stomach. “She’s already in nesting mode — the nursery is pretty much complete,” an insider tells Life & Style of the mom-to-be, who’s due this spring. “Sofia is going to be a great mother.”