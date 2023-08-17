Terry Dubrow and wife Heather Dubrow were having dinner with their 19-year-old son, Nicholas, at the Ivy in Beverly Hills on August 3 when the Botched star, 64, began to slur his speech. The paramedics were called, and they determined that Terry’s vitals were fine, but the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 54, was still “not satisfied,” he revealed in an interview.

On the car ride home, Heather called up her husband’s “doctor buddies,” who convinced the plastic surgeon to go to the hospital and have them run some more tests just as a precaution. What they discovered was shocking. Terry had suffered a transient ischemic attack (TIA), which is when the blood supply to the brain is briefly interrupted, causing stroke-like symptoms. The culprit? A hole in his heart that hadn’t closed after birth.

“Thank God for Heather and her persistence,” said Terry. If left untreated, future TIAs can result in a full-blown stroke, even death. “The only reason I’m standing here today and not six feet under is my best friend and my beloved wife’s insistence that I go to the emergency room and get checked out,” he noted. “She truly saved my life.”