Joey Graziadei feared the worst when he got a note from Kelsey Anderson that said, “We need to talk,” on The Bachelor. The troubling letter came following the pair’s fantasy suite date on the March 11 episode, where Kelsey told Joey that she was “in love” with him.

During the Monday, March 18, episode, Kelsey, 25, and Joey, 28, finally had the conversation about the note that fans had been waiting for. “I feel like we kind of promised each other about being honest about communicating our feelings and communication in general and I know how important all that is,” Kelsey explained. “I just wanted you to know exactly how I feel about it all and I just really wanted to verbalize that it’s hard not seeing you and the days in between are always so hard. All these feelings of missing or wondering and all the crazy thoughts that can go on is just because I really care about you. I just wanted to tell you how much I miss you when you’re not there.”

While Joey was relieved to hear that Kelsey had no intentions of leaving him, he also admittedly began shutting down because he couldn’t “snap out of” the emotions he was feeling when he got Kelsey’s note. “It just sucks that I had to be feeling that a few moments ago,” he told Kelsey.

The conversation ended on awkward terms between the two, and Kelsey admitted that she would’ve written the letter differently if she could go back and do it again. “It wasn’t my intention for him to feel any stress but he looks like he’s about to cry,” she said. “Seeing him in that state is alarming to me because I don’t want him to feel that way. I want him to be excited to see me. I’m scared.”

However, Joey still gave Kelsey a rose at the rose ceremony. Daisy Kent also got a rose, which meant Rachel Nance was eliminated.

Kelsey’s decision to leave Joey the letter came as she started doubting where their relationship stood, despite Joey assuring her that he was “falling in love with” her on their fantasy suite date. “My brain is going all over the place,” the New Orleans resident previously said on the March 11 episode. “It’s just, like, a lot right now. There’s something I need to talk about with Joey.”

She pointed out that she “made a promise” to both herself and Joey that she would share everything with him throughout this process. “It’s, like, a conversation that needs to be had before going into the rose ceremony,” Kelsey admitted. “It’s more pressing now than later. I don’t want to blindside Joey ever. I just want to be honest and I want to be able to tell him everything that’s on my mind. I would rather leave now than have my heart completely broken.”

Meanwhile, Joey was left completely shaken when he first got the note. “I don’t know what’s going on,” he said. “It could be bad things, it could be good. I don’t know. But usually when someone writes, ‘We need to talk,’ it’s scary and you think it could be [that] something went wrong. I don’t understand what could’ve went wrong because I didn’t say anything to her. This could derail everything if something’s wrong, if she needs to leave, if something happens. I don’t want her to leave. I want her to be here. I want her to want to be here.”

In the weeks leading up to the fantasy suites, Joey had expressed his fear of not being chosen by the person he wanted to be with. “This is, like, my worst nightmare coming true,” he reiterated. “I’m over giving everything I can and feeling like they’re not choosing me.”