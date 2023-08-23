‘The Ultimatum’ Season 2 Couples Are Ready to Love or Leave! Meet the Cast and See Photos

The Ultimatum is coming back for season 2 and a new batch of couples are ready to put a ring on it or move their partner to the left!

Netflix debuted the dating show, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, in April 2022 and it became an instant ​hit amongst fans. Like last season, one person out of each couple has given the other person an ultimatum to get engaged or end their relationship.

All couples this season live in North or South Carolina.

Season 1 was quite a success, resulting in three marriages between couples Madlyn and Colby, Lauren and Nate and Alexis and Hunter. Meanwhile, Shanique and Randall are still preparing to walk down the aisle after he proposed in July 2023 after their ​oncamera engagement.

Keep scrolling to see The Ultimatum season 2 couples!