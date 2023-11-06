The View‘s Ana Navarro has lost so much weight that fans have accused her of using the weight loss drug Ozempic. While she’s denied ever taking the diabetes medication, she has been open about how she’s struggled with her weight her “entire life.

Ana revealed that in 2021, she put on some extra pounds due to the COVID-19 pandemic and menopause, but the following year she attended a wellness retreat that taught her how to cook and eat healthier, as well as live a more active lifestyle. As a result, she has a brand-new body in 2023.

Scroll down for photos of Ana’s weight loss transformation over the years.