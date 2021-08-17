Hot Right NowThis Coconut Hand Cream Is a Summer Must
Article sponsored by Parasilk®.
Get a bolt of confidence with this ultimate body-polishing moisturizer that smooths dead and dry skin, while at the same time, rehydrates and smooths. Parasilk® Coconut Smoother Hydration Créme gets its superpowers from a unique blend of cold-pressed coconut oil and coconut shell powder blended with antioxidant oils and Hyaluronic Acid. It’s a simple daily ritual that polishes and hydrates skin and helps diminish the look of fine lines and wrinkles.
HOW TO USE:
- Rub treatment area liberally to smooth and hydrate hands and feet.
- Massage in to allow the oils to absorb while polishing skin, 2-3 minutes.
- Once completely absorbed any slight shell powder will brush away from skin.
- Use as often as needed. Do not rinse off.
Parasilk® Coconut is made in the USA and free of toxins including parabens, sulfates and dyes. For a limited time you can get 50% off your order (regular price $30, discounted price $15!). Order today on Parasilk.com and use code COCOSMOOTH.