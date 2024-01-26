One day at a time! Tiffany Haddish is taking her sobriety seriously after getting arrested for her second DUI in two years. “Day 46 of my new life,” the comedian, 44, captioned an Instagram video of herself working out at the gym on January 9. Tiffany “has realized that her drinking was out of control,” shares a source exclusively with Life & Style. “It is something she has struggled with for years.” In January of 2022, the Girls Trip star was found asleep behind the wheel in Peachtree City, Georgia, and then again this past November in Beverly Hills. (She pleaded not guilty in both cases.) “Tiffany is focusing on herself right now,” the source adds. “She has been eating well and working out, and she appreciates the people who are supporting her on this journey.”