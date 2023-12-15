Tiffany Pollard’s Weight Loss Transformation: Then, Now [Photos]

Inside Tiffany Pollard’s Drastic Weight Loss Transformation: Her Then and Now Photos

It’s been almost two decades since Tiffany “New York” Pollard made her reality TV debut on Flavor of Love and she’s still the H.B.I.C. The reality star returned to fans’ screens during her time on House of Villains in October 2023, ​where she debuted her drastic slim figure.

Tiffany hasn’t publicly addressed her weight loss transformation, but she has been flaunting her new look online!

Keep scrolling to see her then and now weight loss photos.