TikTok star Nara Smith announced on Thursday, April 11, that she gave birth to baby No. 3 with husband Lucky Blue Smith three days prior.

“Our little angel is here! Meet Whimsy Lou Smith. She came on her own time and arrived on the day of the eclipse,” Nara 22, wrote in the caption of a TikTok video showing her newborn, who was born on April 8. She had a full head of dark hair as the social media star cuddled Whimsy in a white blanket with red mushroom patterns.

Nara and model Lucky, 25, married in February 2020, and their two eldest children also have unique names. The couple welcomed daughter Rumble Honey on October 7, 2020, and son Slim Easy arrived on January 6, 2022.

Lucky shares a daughter, Gravity Blue, with former girlfriend Stormi Bree. She was born on July 26, 2017.

The Spanish Fork, Utah, native began his modeling career at the age of 12 and has fronted fashion campaigns for such designers as Tom Ford and Philipp Plein. He’s appeared in numerous fashion magazine editorias as well as the covers of French and Spanish Vogue. Lucky is a runway veteran, having walked for nearly every major design house during fashion weeks throughout Europe and New York.

Nara was born Nara Pellman in South Africa to a German father and Black South African mother. The family relocated to Germany when she was a baby, and Nara moved to California at the age of 18.

While she initially started out as a model, Nara gained fame on TikTok for being a “tradwife” to Lucky. She regularly posts cooking and baking videos, trips to the grocery store, “Get Ready With Me” makeup vids and shows off her favorite fashions.

Darren Gerrish/Getty Images

Nara seemed to subtly address her “tradwife” label in a March 2024 TikTok video to her more than 5 million followers while applying makeup.

“I’ve always wanted to be a young mom because growing up, my dad would always tell us that he regrets having kids later in life,” she said. “So I took that advice and it’s one of the best decisions I could have made, and I know it’s not for everyone.”

“I was always very mature and independent and did a lot of things at a very young age. So, I never feel like I’m missing out on any of the partying, any of that, because I’ve done all of that,” she continued.

The former model further explained why she loves being in the kitchen. “I’ve always loved cooking. I just recently, in the past year, have gotten really passionate about it. It all started when I was dealing with really severe eczema, and I had to make sure that what I put in my body would be good for my body. And that’s kind of how I got into nutrition and food and cooking,” she told viewers.

Nara also addressed her Mormon religion, as Lucky was raised a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“I know that my religion is a very hot topic on the internet,” she said. “I don’t know what I’m doing, I’m still learning and figuring out my own faith. I’m not in any way a hardcore Mormon or anything like that. I don’t wear garments. I didn’t get married in the temple.”

“Both me and my husband are on our own journeys and figuring out how we want to raise our kids,” she added.