In almost every TV show you see her on, Tina Fey plays a character who’s funny and relatable. But then you realize just how massive her real-life net worth is, and suddenly you don’t feel quite so much like kindred spirits. The actress, comedian, writer, producer and four-time Golden Globes host has a whopping estimated net worth of $75 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, and she’s certainly worked hard to get there!

From a young age growing up in Pennsylvania, Tina knew she wanted to be a comedian, and she finally got her break when she was hired as a writer for Saturday Night Live after sending her scripts for comedy sketches to NBC. She began appearing on camera more often, and in 1999 she became the first-ever female lead writer for the late-night comedy show. She started hosting the Weekend Update segment with Jimmy Fallon, and eventually Amy Poehler, her longtime best friend.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

In 2004, Tina wrote and appeared in the hit movie Mean Girls, which grossed $130 million and remains a cult classic today. Not long after her first big film came her first big scripted TV: 30 Rock, which she wrote and starred in as the infamous Liz Lemon. She reportedly earned $500,000 per episode of 30 Rock, and the series won her an Emmy for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series, a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Over the years, Tina has written, produced, and starred in many more TV shows and movies, including Baby Mama, The Invention of Lying, Date Night, Admission, Wine Country and the recent Pixar hit Soul. Her second most popular hit show was Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt which began on NBC and ended on Netflix in 2019. She’s also made quite a pretty penny from her advertisement gigs with American Express, Allstate and Garnier, among others.

Movies and TV shows aren’t the only things Tina writes, either. Her autobiography Bossypants was massively popular and topped The New York Times Best Seller list for five weeks straight when it was first released.

Tina and her longtime husband Jeff Richmond have quite a bit of money in real estate assets as well. In 2009, the couple purchased a glamorous $3.4 million apartment in the Upper West Side of New York City. More than 15 years later in 2016, the pair bought the 10-room apartment directly above the one they already owned for a massive $9.5 million.