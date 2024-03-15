TMI With the Stars: Awkward Celebrity Confessions

While honesty is always the best policy, these A-listers have overshared! Stars like Bradley Cooper and Eva Mendes have given fans too much insight into their personal lives. The actors may seem like they live perfect lives, but the reality is that they are human and face the same struggles as us normal ‘folk.
When nature calls during a workout, Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson has an unusual answer. “Look, I go hard-core when I train; I don’t have time to go to the bathroom. I find a bottle, I pee in it, and I keep training like a beast,” the Black Adam star has shared, adding the gyms he uses often don’t even have restrooms. “I usually stay pretty hydrated, and I have to go to the bathroom a…couple times during every workout…so I break out the bottle.”
Eva Mendes: Admits to Being a Hairy ‘Beast’
That gorgeous mane comes with a price! Eva Mendes says her hair grows thick and quick … all over her body. “I’ll literally be shaving my legs in the shower and get chills and all my work is undone!” she lamented. To keep her face smooth, the Girl in Progress actress uses dermaplaning, or, as she puts it, “face shaving.” “I’m a beast,” Eva admitted, “so I probably need [to do it] every other day!”
Bradley Cooper
Once Bradley Cooper strips down in the comfort of his own house, he stays that way. In fact, during the February 26 episode of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast, the Maestro star stated he was “totally” fine going in the buff because he’d learned the habit growing up. “My dad was always nude. [I] always took showers with him,” he said, noting the open-door bathroom policy is something he’s continuing with daughter Lea, 6. “We talk where I’m on the toilet, she’s in the bathtub, that’s sort of the go-to.”
Meghan Trainor: Details ‘Painful’ Sex With Daryl Sabara
Meghan Trainor and hubby Daryl Sabara have been wed for five years, but there’s still one area where the parents of two are not a perfect fit. “My husband is a big boy,” she spilled about the Spy Kids star’s genitalia. “I wish I could make Daryl smaller. It’s painful, dude.” The “No” singer described how she and Daryl have tried different positions and how she had to “ice” herself while attempting to get pregnant. Still, she’s vowed to “figure it out.”
Drew Barrymore
No panties, no problem for Drew Barrymore! On the February 29 episode of her namesake talk show, the host revealed, “I enjoy commando.” The only problem? “My daughter tries to pants me all the time… because she knows I’m not wearing any underwear,” Drew, who is mom to Olive, 11, and Frankie, 9, said. “It’s a joke. But, yeah, I’m like, ‘Just make sure this is an inside-the-house thing.’”