Just Like Her Sister! Stella Hudgens Celebrates Summer All Year Round With Her Bikini Photos

Taking after her sister! Stella Hudgens loves to show of her bikini body just like her sibling, Vanessa Hudgens. Just call them two summer girlies — especially because they could pass as twins!

Even in the winter, Stella is rocking a two-piece. When celebrating her birthday in November 2021, the budding star had some fun in the sun with a tropical celebration surrounded by friends.

“What a beautiful birthday. We spent eight whole days celebrating and I couldn’t be more filled with love,” she shared via Instagram at the time. “Birthdays are always hard because they make me miss my dad but I am so grateful to have amazing people in my life to love on me & remind me that I’m not alone.”

Other than being known as Vanessa’s sister, Stella has an acting career of her own. She starred as Nikki in the Snapchat show Players, which premiered in 2020.

“Nikki is a sassy little ball of charisma who lives her life to the fullest and very quickly develops a crush on the new kid, Nash,” Stella told J-14 about her character in January 2020. “She says what’s on her mind and is very bold which I find to be great qualities.”

She added, “We had a great time filming the show. When you get to be on set doing what you love with like minded people, you can’t help but enjoy every moment of it.”

Over the years, Vanessa has gushed over her sister in various interviews. When the High School Musical alum was filming a movie in Scotland during her birthday, Stella came and surprised her.

“I was literally talking to my producer and I was like, ‘I think I’m going to call my sister and see if she wants to come out because I miss her,'” she recalled on Live With Kelly and Ryan in January 2020. “I get to my trailer and I open the door, and my mom was filming me. I was like, ‘What are you doing?’ And there was a massive box — my sister pops out of a box. I was dead. [I had] no idea whatsoever. It was the greatest thing.”

