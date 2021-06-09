Welcome to your skin check-in with Life & Style’s resident health and beauty expert, Dr. Will Kirby, a celebrity dermatologist and Chief Medical Officer of LaserAway . Every week, he’ll be spilling his candid thoughts and professional advice on all things skin, beauty and wellness as it relates to you — and your favorite stars.

Did you forget to implement good sun protection measures the last time you hit the pool or beach and are now dealing with peeling, sunburnt skin? Well, lucky for you, I have access to the greatest skincare minds in the entire nation. I reached out to our experts to get their personal opinions on the best things you can do when your skin is peeling from a sunburn.

“As soon as you realize you’ve gotten too much sun, implement a plan of action!,” explains dermatologist Dr. Amy Spizuoco. “Gently applying ice packs to the affected areas can help relieve the discomfort and cool your irritated skin!”

“After a sunburn definitely don’t pick and peel your skin — it needs to now heal!,” cautions skincare expert Camille Morgan. “I recommend that sunburn sufferers apply a lightweight moisturizer with anti-inflammatory ingredients such as aloe vera, antioxidants, vitamins and hyaluronic acid. My favorite go-to is LaserAway Beauty’s Drenched. It strengthens skin barrier day and night, helps to retain moisture without an oily or greasy feel!”

“Learn a valuable lesson from this adverse event and recognize that it is essential to protect your skin from further UV radiation after a sunburn,” cautions dermatologist Dr. Jeanette Black. “Utilize barrier protection (big hat, sunglasses, long sleeves and shade) and wear sunscreen after spending too much time in the sun.”