Skin Check-In With Dr. Will: What to Do When Your Skin Is Peeling From a Sunburn, According to Experts
Welcome to your skin check-in with Life & Style’s resident health and beauty expert, Dr. Will Kirby, a celebrity dermatologist and Chief Medical Officer of LaserAway. Every week, he’ll be spilling his candid thoughts and professional advice on all things skin, beauty and wellness as it relates to you — and your favorite stars.
Did you forget to implement good sun protection measures the last time you hit the pool or beach and are now dealing with peeling, sunburnt skin? Well, lucky for you, I have access to the greatest skincare minds in the entire nation. I reached out to our experts to get their personal opinions on the best things you can do when your skin is peeling from a sunburn.
“As soon as you realize you’ve gotten too much sun, implement a plan of action!,” explains dermatologist Dr. Amy Spizuoco. “Gently applying ice packs to the affected areas can help relieve the discomfort and cool your irritated skin!”
“After a sunburn definitely don’t pick and peel your skin — it needs to now heal!,” cautions skincare expert Camille Morgan. “I recommend that sunburn sufferers apply a lightweight moisturizer with anti-inflammatory ingredients such as aloe vera, antioxidants, vitamins and hyaluronic acid. My favorite go-to is LaserAway Beauty’s Drenched. It strengthens skin barrier day and night, helps to retain moisture without an oily or greasy feel!”
“Learn a valuable lesson from this adverse event and recognize that it is essential to protect your skin from further UV radiation after a sunburn,” cautions dermatologist Dr. Jeanette Black. “Utilize barrier protection (big hat, sunglasses, long sleeves and shade) and wear sunscreen after spending too much time in the sun.”
“I suggest avoiding petroleum-based ointments (i.e. Vaseline) and/or body/face oils, which trap heat and make your sunburn more uncomfortable and can make you more prone to a second burn,” teaches dermatologist Dr. Deanne Mraz Robinson. “Instead, reach for a super hydrating and repairing moisturizer. I love Skinceuticals Triple Lipid Moisturizer, as the ceramides help repair your skin barrier!”
“Consider taking an oral antihistamine such as Benadryl, Zyrtec, Allegra or Claritin,” says dermatologist Dr. Phil Werschler. “They can help reduce swelling and itching. Additionally, Benadryl may also help you to get some sleep if the itching and discomfort is keeping you up!”
“If the sunburn appears significant, remove the inflammation by taking aspirin,” says dermatologist Curtis Asbury. “Aspirin reduces the chemokines released in sunburn that cause pain so reach for some as you can after experiencing a burn!”
“Worried that you have gotten too much sun? Start immediately hydrating,” explains dermatologist Dr. Marc Serota. “The impaired skin barrier from sun-damaged skin results in increased transepidermal water loss, which leads to further drying and peeling of the skin. So, sipping a cool glass of water is a great idea if you’ve suffered a sunburn!”