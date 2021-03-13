As we begin to “step out” into life again in the coming months, we’ll all be looking to put our best foot forward. Comfort and effortless style are the new must-haves, and no one delivers better on that than New Republic.

This on-trend casual contemporary brand will quickly become your new obsession the second you put on your first pair. From classically styled everyday sneakers to head turning suede boots, quality and comfort is at the core of each New Republic product. Helmed by CEO, Josh Kaplan, this LA-based startup appeals to the modern millennial, who are looking for quality and style, with price points that are accessible.

Credit Matthew Clerkin

Here are the latest versatile, neutral palette must-haves that you should get into your closet today:

KURT SUEDE SNEAKER

New Republic has redesigned one of their best-selling silhouettes to provide the ultimate in style meets comfort. The low top, lace up style, is engineered for comfort and effortless styling. The Kurt Sneaker features a 100% sustainable Tencel Mesh footbed for increased comfort and breathability. Sizes starting at a women’s 5.5 up to men’s 13. $98, available at ShopNewRepublic.com.

Credit: Matthew Clerkin

SONOMA SUEDE CHELSEA BOOT

The Sonoma is New Republic’s best Chelsea boot yet! Redesigned from the ground up for amplified comfort, the casual Chelsea boot is durable, comfortable and holds up to the test of time. These boots offer wearers a comfortable step without any need to break them in and get better and better with age. Sizes starting at men’s 7 to size 15. $128, available at ShopNewRepublic.com.

Credit: Matthew Clerkin

