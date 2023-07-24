Where Is Love Island's Jalen Noble Today? Life, Dating Updates

A healed man. Jalen Noble shook up the Love Island U.S.A. cast with his Casa Amor arrival during season 2 in 2020 and was deemed the season’s bad boy. Though his time on the series was cut short, Jalen has remained on fans’ radars by becoming one of TikTok’s most popular lifestyle influencers with over 1 million followers.

Where Is Love Island’s Jalen Noble Today?

After leaving the Sin City Love Island villa, Jalen headed back home to Utah to get some much-needed family time.

“Spending as much quality time as possible with my mom. Vegas was amazing, but nothing beats this!” he captioned his September 2020 Instagram post.

Jalen didn’t hop on immediate brand deals or attempt to become an influencer after his reality TV debut but gained popularity on TikTok from his “day in the life videos” where he captures his epic morning routine and moments with his two Doberman dogs, Houston and Cora, whom he got tattooed on his leg.

People who didn’t previously see Jalen on Love Island would have never known he was on the show as he keeps that part of his life in the past.

On top of his vlog-style content, Jalen shares his experience with therapy and how it changed his life for the better.

Jalen shared his growth story to celebrate Men’s Health Month in June 2023 after “severely struggling” with mental health.

“It’s been ten years since I decided to unalive myself. Luckily, I’m still here today, obviously, it wasn’t 100 percent successful,” he revealed in a TikTok clip at the time. “The idea of taking myself of my presence away from people in my life; my family members, friends, family is probably the most selfish thing I could have done in my life because the world is a better place with you in it.”

Jalen went on to admit he is still “recovering” and “healing” from dark moments from his past and encouraged his followers to “ask for help” when they find themselves struggling mentally.

Who Is Love Island’s Jalen Noble Dating?

Jalen is currently dating influencer Monet McMichael and the pair are TikTok’s favorite couple.

Courtesy of Jalen Noble/ Instagram

The couple went public with their relationship in April 2023 after months of teasing their heartwarming romance. Though they live in different states, they make their long-distance relationship work and continue to “grow in love.”

To make Monet feel “secure” on visits to his house, he built her a vanity mirror to get ready and film her content and even asks her input on newly bought home decor.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).