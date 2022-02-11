Courtesy of Amy Slaton/Instagram

Fans of 1000-Lb Sisters tune in every week to see Amy Slaton and sister Tammy Slaton‘s weight loss journey. However, Amy’s marriage to husband Michael Halterman has also kept audiences coming back for more. To learn more about Michael and the pair’s marriage, including their children, keep reading!

When did Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman meet?

Although the TLC personalities met in high school, Amy and Michael didn’t tie the knot until March 2019. The longtime sweethearts said “I do” during a ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee, in March of that year.

What does Michael Halterman do for a living?

The 39-year-old Kentucky native is a mill operator at Shamrock Technologies.

Do Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman have children?

Amy and Michael are the proud parents of a 2-year-old son named Gage. Moreover, in January 2022, the couple announced they were expecting baby No. 2, a boy they plan to name John Allen.

In addition to growing their family, Amy and Michael decided to grow their space! The soon-to-be parents of two purchased a new home in Morganfield, Kentucky, for $37,000, In Touch confirmed in early February.

“We were driving around one day, and we saw the sign and we’re like, ‘There’s our sign, we need to move,'” Amy told The Sun. “And Gage was always sleeping in the kitchen, I wanted him to have his own room … And I knew we were going to have another kid, so I made sure we had enough room for both of them.”

Prior to that, the 34-year-old lived in a duplex in Dixon, Kentucky, with sister Tammy. Although they didn’t share the same unit, they were neighbors.

Since getting pregnant with baby No. 2, Amy, who has lost 136 pounds to date, continues to focus on living a healthier lifestyle. “I’m not drinking alcohol,” she told The Sun in a separate interview, adding that she’s also “cut down” on cigarettes. “I used to smoke a pack of cigarettes a day, like 20, now I’m down to about five a day.”

Are Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman leaving 1000-Lb Sisters?

With a new home, new outlook on life and new baby arriving via C-section in July, Amy and Michael are considering taking a step back from 1000-Lb Sisters. “If they cut down my hours, I’ll be probably fine,” she told the outlet. “I like the crew most, filming can be stressful, you’re there all day and you have to say stuff over and over again. I love the relationship with the crew. But it’s stressful right now, he [Gage] needs a lot of attention.”