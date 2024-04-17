Every Swiftie eye has been on Joe Alwyn since his split from Taylor Swift, and the actor has been staying busy in part thanks to his miniseries, Conversations With Friends, alongside Alison Oliver. The Irish actress has fans intrigued thanks to her unique performances and connection to the “Cruel Summer” songstress’ ex.

Who Is Alison Oliver?

Alison is an Irish-born actress, and is known primarily for her role as Frances in the BBC Three and Hulu miniseries Conversations With Friends alongside Joe. After graduating with a degree in acting in 2020, she made her debut in the Sally Rooney-based miniseries before pursuing theater work. Alison has starred in Women, Beware the Devil on stage as well as Dancing at Lughnasa at the National Theatre. She returned to screen work in 2023 in BBC One’s Best Interests, before starring in the highly talked about Saltburn film, directed by The Crown’s Emerald Fennell.

Alison Oliver Is a Rising Star of Acting

While the Irish actress is still relatively new to the performing world, she is certainly a rising star and one to watch. In April 2024, she was named as a nominee for the Irish Film and TV Academy’s IFTA Rising Star Award. Previous recipients of the award include Saoirse Ronan of Lady Bird and Little Women fame, Michael Fassbender and 50 Shades of Grey’s Jamie Dornan.

Alison Oliver and Joe Alwyn Have Maintained Their Friendship

While viewers got to see Alison and Joe on the screen together in Conversations With Friends, the actors have proven that their relationship has been maintained away from the cameras. Amid the release of their miniseries, Alison gushed about working with Joe in an interview with IndieWire, calling Taylor’s ex “such a special actor.”

“I feel so lucky to have worked with Joe … [He] was so kind to me from the get go,” Alison said. “He’s such a great friend, we got on really well as pals. That developed quite early on over Zooms, getting to know him.”

Joe kept a relatively tight lid on his thoughts about Alison, but proved that their relationship was maintained well beyond the show in early 2024. In February, the two reunited at a Pre-BAFTAs party in London and posed for the cameras, smiling while enjoying each other’s company.

Dave Benett/Getty Images for dunhill

As for their respective acting careers, Joe has four upcoming projects in various levels of completion and post-production in the works as of publication. Alison, meanwhile, has three projects on the horizon.