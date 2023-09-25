Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery recently tied the knot with Jasper Waller-Bridge in an intimate ceremony at a West London church. The pair announced their engagement in The Times in January 2022.

The happy event comes after Michelle lost her late fiancé, John Dineen, to a rare form of cancer in December 2015. Michelle later told The Guardian that she considered herself “a widow.”

While Michelle has been in the spotlight for years, her new husband is far from a household name. So, who is Jasper and what do we know about his relationship with the actress?

Who Is Michelle Dockery’s Husband Jasper Waller-Bridge?

Jasper is perhaps best known as the younger brother of Fleabag actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge. However, he’s made a name for himself as a British film producer and talent agent. He previously worked as an executive at Island Records and Sony Music. According to his LinkedIn profile, he established his own music production company, Day One Pictures, in 2020.

As for Jasper’s personal life, he keeps a relatively low profile. Neither he nor Michelle have social media accounts and have made few public appearances.

How Did Jasper Waller-Bridge Meet Michelle Dockery?

Michelle and Jasper were introduced by mutual friends in 2019. They attended the Rome Film Festival together later that year, though Michelle walked the red carpet on her own.

The happy couple later made their red carpet debut this year at the world premiere of the Netflix series Anatomy of a Scandal. At the event, the pair posed together in coordinating black outfits.

When Did Jasper Waller-Bridge and Michelle Dockery Get Married?

The couple tied the knot on September 23, 2023, at St. Nicholas’ church in Chiswick, West London. Michelle was photographed in a white satin dress holding a bouquet of flowers while Jasper wore a navy suit.

The groom’s sister Phoebe was in attendance, as were some of Michelle’s Downton Abbey costars, including Lily James and Laura Carmichael.

How Old Is Jasper Waller-Bridge?

Jasper was born to Michael and Teresa Waller-Bridge in November 1987 and is 35 years old as of publication. Michelle is 41.