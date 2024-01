Charles Barkley

The NBA great, 60, revealed he was using Mounjaro, a drug originally used to treat type 2 diabetes but increasingly used for weight loss, in May.

“I’m working out, I’m taking my shot once a week,” the 6-foot-4 star said on The Dan Patrick Show, announcing that he’d dropped a whopping 62 pounds. “I started at 352,” he said. “And I’m down to 290. I’m starting to feel like a human being, not a fat ass anymore.”

After revealing his goal weight of 270, the dad of one shared his doctor’s sobering words: “She says, ‘There’s a lot of fat young people. Ain’t a lot of fat old people. They’re all dead.’”