Usher brought the heat with his performance at the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime show. The superstar singer took center field amid the big game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11.

While singing his hit songs like “Yeah!” and “OMG,” Usher, 45, showed off his incredible dance moves. He also had some surprises up his sleeve for the crowd and millions of viewers.

Some familiar faces popped up amid Usher’s performance to duet with the R&B star. The show featured appearances from Alicia Keys, Lil Jon and Ludacris.

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime show!