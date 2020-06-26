Aaron Hernandez’s Jailhouse Lover to Tell All in Bombshell REELZ Special

Courtesy of REELZ

Aaron Hernandez’s secret prison lover, Kyle Kennedy, who was the last person to see the NFL star alive, is set to address their relationship for the first time on TV on Sunday, July 5.

“That was my right-hand man. We used to do everything together,” Kennedy says in the upcoming REELZ special Aaron Hernandez: Jailhouse Lover Tells All. “To this day, I tell people he’s the most loyalist person I’ve ever met.”

The Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center inmate claims his relationship with the late New England Patriots tight end turned sexual soon after Hernandez arrived at the facility to serve his life sentence for the murder of his friend Odin Lloyd.

“[We had sex] once or twice a week, whenever there was a good opportunity,” Kennedy alleges in the special, which was filmed inside the prison.

Rumors about Hernandez’s sexuality have run rampant for years. His high school friend and football teammate Dennis SanSoucie previously claimed they had an intimate relationship between 7th and 11th grade.

Hernandez’s fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins, however, has stated that she “saw no indication” that he was gay or bisexual.

“I wish I had known how he felt, just so we could have talked about it,” Jenkins, who shared now-7-year-old daughter Avielle with Hernandez, wrote in the foreword for the athlete’s attorney Jose Baez’s 2018 book, Unnecessary Roughness: Inside the Trial and Final Days of Aaron Hernandez. “I wouldn’t have disowned him. I would have been supportive. … The fact that he felt he couldn’t come out to me or he couldn’t tell me these things hurts, because we had that bond.”

Hernandez died by suicide in his prison cell in April 2017. He was 27.

Aaron Hernandez: Jailhouse Lover Tells All premieres on REELZ Sunday, July 5, at 8 p.m. ET.