Five months after facing off with her ex Johnny Depp in a bitter defamation suit, Amber Heard has quietly made a new life for herself in Spain. The 37-year-old first rented a villa in Majorca, but recently moved with her daughter, Oonagh, 2, to Madrid. “Since moving to the city, she’s hired a tutor to help them improve their Spanish, and they’re now able to converse with friends,” an insider tells Star. The Aquaman actress, who forked over $1 million to Johnny after losing the lawsuit, decided to make the move when she felt bullied by bad press and fans who refused to believe her allegations that the Pirates of the Caribbean star, 60, had been physically abusive during their marriage (Johnny denied the claims). “She realized most people she met in Spain either didn’t know about her past or didn’t care,” adds the insider. “She and her little girl fit in well with their new neighbors.”

Now Amber is making new friends and seems happier than she’s been in years. Meanwhile, Oonagh is thriving in preschool. “With Amber’s ugly past behind her, she and Oonagh can make a fresh start,” says the source. “She thinks it’s the best decision for them both.”