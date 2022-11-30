Has Amber Heard Had Plastic Surgery? The Star’s Transformation From ‘Pineapple Express’ to Now

Amber Heard is a beautiful woman, but has she had any plastic surgery work done to achieve what’s been called the “perfect face”?

The Aquaman star has never spoken publicly about going under the knife or having less invasive procedures such as Botox or fillers, but her features are such that a scientific mapping software study crowned Amber with the “most beautiful face in the world.”

The determination came in 2016 from Dr. Julian De Silva, who runs the Center for Advanced Facial Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery in London. He analyzed Amber’s face via the “golden ratio” of the Greek-based number of Phi, or 1.618, representing aesthetically pleasing proportions.

Amber’s “eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw and facial shape were measured and 12 key marker points were analyzed and found to be 91.85 percent of the Greek ratio of Phi, which is 1.618,” his study determined. When compared against a field of other top stunning female celebrities, The Danish Girl star’s nose and chin in particular came out as the most aesthetically perfect facial features of any star out there.

As for her beauty routine, the L’Oréal brand ambassador has a go-to plan.

“A clean face is real important. I never skip it,” Amber told Allure in 2018, adding, “I double cleanse, then, alternate exfoliant and extra moisturizer.”

She also has a passion for eye cream. “I don’t know why. It just makes me feel better. I feel like if I keep putting it on enough and just never have to think about it,” she told the publication.

“Makeup and all beauty products can be the tools that you make them,” Amber continued with more earnestness. “But they aren’t what makes you a woman. That’s not what makes you powerful. I think offering us more tools to express our identity is power. It’s empowering women.”

Amber added that throughout her Hollywood journey she’d learned that being a “very” feminine person was also a source of power and “to not make excuses or apologies for being that way.”

The Austin, Texas, native shared a similar sentiment in a 2019 interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“Your beauty isn’t in how other people see you, it isn’t in some quality that you’re born with, something that happened to you or that you developed,” Amber explained. “Ephemeral qualities are fleeting by their very nature. Find real beauty in that which you earn, which is harder to come by and accrue for yourself.”

She added that the qualities of “individuality, strength and bravery” are far better “than say, having long eyelashes or something.”

Scroll down for Amber’s transformation over the years in photos.