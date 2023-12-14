Angelina Jolie may have grown up in Hollywood, but she never felt at home in La La Land. “I was never very impressed with it. I never bought into it as significant or important,” she told the Wall Street Journal. “I wanted to escape.” As a goodwill ambassador for the UN Refugee Agency, the actress, 48, visited camps in Cambodia (where she adopted her son Maddox, 22), as well as Tanzania, Sierra Leone and Pakistan.

“There’s a reason people who have been through hardship are also much more honest and much more connected, and I am more relaxed with them,” says Angie. “Why do I like spending time with people who’ve survived and are refugees? They’ve confronted so much in life that it brings forward not just strength, but humanity.”

In L.A., “I don’t really have…a social life,” Angie admits. She’s not currently dating anyone, and her closest friends are her children, Maddox, Pax, 20, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and 15-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. Angie’s never-ending divorce battle with Brad Pitt, however, has robbed her of her ability “to live and travel as freely,” the Oscar winner says, adding that she eventually plans on leaving Hollywood to spend more time at her home in Cambodia. “I will move when I can.”