Euphoria fans were left heartbroken by the news of Angus Cloud’s untimely death. The late HBO actor, who portrayed the character Fezco in the Emmy-winning series, tragically died at 25 years old on July 31, 2023. Just two months prior, Angus’ father, Conor Hickey, also died. Now that fans are reeling from their favorite actor’s passing, many want to learn more about Angus’ family.

Who Are Angus Cloud’s Parents?

Angus’ late father, Conor, died on May 18, 2023, “after a short illness,” according to a sympathy message posted by Conor’s Ireland-based rugby team, Ashbourne Rugby Club. Conor’s funeral was held just one week before his son, Angus, was found dead in his home later that summer.

“It is with sadness that the club was informed of the passing in California of Conor Hickey, a former captain of Ashbourne RFC in 1982/83 [sic],” the team’s statement read. “He was a legend in the early days of Ashbourne Rugby Club and a force of nature in the backrow!”

Ashbourne Rugby also reminisced how Conor “left [Ireland] for California in the 80s after a very successful career at Ashbourne, which included being a member of the O’Connell Cup winning team in 1979.”

Courtesy of Angus Cloud/Instagram

“He first landed in L.A. but settled in the Bay Area of San Francisco,” the team’s message continued. “He came home every year to St. Margaret’s, and Mick would gather all the pals for a session at the Rolestown Inn (Kettles Hotel), where the fond memories at Ashbourne Rugby Club were debated, with some great storytelling by Mick. … Conor loved coming home, even though his work and family was in the states [sic]. Conor is survived by his wife, Lisa, three children, and his three sisters.”

Just two weeks before Angus died, he posted a tribute to his father via Instagram, with the caption, “Miss you, breh.” Both Angus and Conor are survived by the HBO star’s mother, Lisa Cloud Hickey, and his siblings.

How Many Siblings Does Angus Cloud Have?

Angus has two siblings: twin sisters Molly and Fiona Hickey.

How Did Angus Cloud Die?

Angus was found and pronounced dead at the scene in his Oakland home on July 31, 2023, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to Life & Style. Authorities noted that Angus’ cause of death is currently unknown. Shortly afterward, the Hickey family released a statement.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say ‘goodbye’ to an incredible human today,” Angus’ family’s statement read. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week, he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

HBO also reacted to the tragedy. The network released a statement that evening via Twitter, which read, “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”