In one of the biggest WTF moments from the upcoming season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, First Mate Gary King and Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher have a very passionate hot tub makeout session. The pair were hardly fans of each other during season two, so are they now a couple?

“That kiss got way too much airtime, I was not happy about that,” Daisy told Entertainment Tonight about their sexy night of kissing seen in the season three promo video. She and Gary both clasped each other’s faces intimately at various points during the scene, where they were alone in Parsifal III’s hot tub.

So, did all the tension and adversity they had towards each other sailing in Croatia the prior season suddenly turn into intense heat towards each other? “You know what, it’s a complicated dynamic,” Daisy told the outlet.

“You’ve experienced something together — and we’re both very stubborn and passionate about what we do — and we’re trying to figure out our friendship and trying to work with each other, and I think it’s easy for those lines to get blurred. So, I think that’s what happened, but I’m not really sure, to be honest,” she continued.

Bravo

The pair is still on good terms, having recently visited Los Angeles, where Daisy shared a February 6 Instagram photo of the two — alongside this season’s chef Marcos Spaziani — and captioned it, “Three best friends,” as she smiled and put her arm around Gary.

“I think it’s so funny that you can’t hang out with somebody you kissed with, without it being like, ‘Oh my god, they’re going to get married!'” she said, clarifying, “No, we’re just good friends.”

Ladies man Gary kisses at least one other crew mate this season as the ship sails along the coast of Menorca, Spain. He was also seen in the preview making out with Daisy’s third stew, Ashley Marti.

At the start of season 2, the South Africa native famously slept with his deckhand, Sydney Zaruba, after a drunken first night where the crew got to bond and know each other before their first charter got underway. He immediately regretted it, but she caught feelings. Gary then tried to make something work with stew Alli Dore via his constant flirtations, but Sydney would be right there to try to block their romance from gaining any serious traction.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.