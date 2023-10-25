Chase Sui Wonders and Joe Keery sparked romance rumors when they were spotted on what appeared to be a date in October. Fans are now wondering about the duo’s relationship following Chase’s split from Pete Davidson.

Are Chase Sui Wonders and Joe Kerry Dating?

The pair were seen enjoying a cozy stroll around New York City on October 22, according to photos obtained by Page Six. Chase kept close to Joe as she wrapped her arm around his shoulder and arm throughout the outing.

The Bodies Bodies Bodies actress and Stranger Things star appeared to be in good spirits and were seen laughing at one point as they looked at something on her phone.

Shortly after photos from their date began to circulate online, fans rushed to social media to express their surprise about the rumored new couple. “Joe Keery and Chase Sui Wonders dating? Didn’t see that one coming good for them though,” one person wrote.

Others couldn’t stop gushing about how cute they are together. “Beautiful couple,” someone commented. Another chimed in, “Omfg they look so good together.”

However, some fans wondered if the relationship was just for publicity. “I’m so tired of all the PR relationships,” one skeptic wrote via Twitter.

Despite seeming comfortable with each other, neither Chase nor Joe have publicly commented on the status of their relationship.

Who Else Has Chase Sui Wonders Dated?

Chase sparked dating rumors with Charles Melton in January 2022, while they made their relationship Instagram official in July of that year. It’s not exactly clear when they split, though rumors began to swirl that the Generation actress was dating Pete in December 2022 when they attended a hockey game together.

The Saturday Night Live star’s relationship with Chase, whom he met onset of Bodies Bodies Bodies in 2021 – continued to heat up when they packed on the PDA during a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood in January 2023. The low-key couple continued to date and made rare public appearances together until they split in August.

Getty Images (2)

“There’s no bad blood or any hard feelings between them,” an insider told Us Weekly about their decision to split. “Their relationship had simply run its course and they decided they just wanted different things.”

Who Else Has Joe Keery Dated?

Chase isn’t the first actress that Joe has been linked to. The Free Guy actor started dating Maika Monroe in 2017, though their romance wasn’t meant to be and they seemingly split in October 2022.